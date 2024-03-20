Two arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A team of the Sector 31 police station nabbed Gautam Kumar Jha (20), a Ram Darbar resident, with 10.40 grams of heroin at Hallo Majra. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. Arvind, alias Pathi (23), of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was nabbed by the IT Park police with 3.50 grams of heroin. TNS

Workshop on how to manage waste

Chandigarh: A workshop on solid waste management was held at a hotel in Sector 35 here on Tuesday for better understanding and liaisoning between MC sanitary inspectors and women representatives of various RWAs associated with the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor inaugurated the event. TNS

Office-bearers elected

Chandigarh: In the annual general meeting of the Punjab State Accounts Service (PSAS) Officers Association, the office-bearers of the body were elected unanimously. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, DCFA, was elected the president of the association. Among other office-bearers were Alok Prabhakar (senior vice-president), Arun Nagpal and Anshuman Garg (vice-presidents), Hardeep Singh (general secretary), Ashwini Gupta (finance secretary), Karam Singh (organising secretary), Prabhjot Kaur (press secretary) and Deepinder Kaur (media adviser).

CRPF observes 85th anniversary

Chandigarh: The 85th anniversary of CRPF was commemorated at the force’s Hallo Majra campus here today. In his address, Rajkumar, DIG, North-Western Sector, urged officers and men to maintain high professional standards and strive for excellence. — TNS

