Two arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

The police have arrested two persons with heroin in separate cases.

The suspects have been identified as Ravi, alias Mota Rocky, and Sagar, both residents of Ram Darbar.

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The police said Ravi was apprehended in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Ram Darbar, after the recovery of 10.15 grams of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. According to the police, Ravi has four criminal cases, including one under the NDPS Act, registered against him.

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Sagar was nabbed by a police team near Kushal Park, Phase 1, Ram Darbar. He was found in possession of 10.45 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. The police said Sagar had earlier been booked in 19 cases, including those related to theft, assault, robbery and offences under the Excise Act, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

Man held in excise case

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Ravinder Kumar, alias Tatto, a resident of Hallomajra, was arrested in an excise case after two cartons containing 85 quarters of Tango Santra liquor were recovered from his possession.