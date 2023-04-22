Two arrested with opium at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 21

The police arrested two persons and recovered 2.75-gm opium in two separate incidents here.

One of the suspects, UP resident Bobby Sharma, was nabbed with 1-kg opium near Nagla road. He was coming from Delhi and heading towards Banur when cops intercepted him. “A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Handesra police station,” said SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar.

In the other case, the police arrested Ram Briksh Kumar and recovered 1.75-kg opium from him near the Jawaharpur cut. The suspect was coming from Jharkhand and going to Chandigarh.

Opium cultivation begins in November and the crop is harvested in March, much like wheat. Incidents of opium seizure in Punjab have increased in the past one month.

On April 18, the police had arrested a 19-year-old native of UP, Sonu, and recovered 10 kg of marijuana from him at a checkpost at Nagla village, near Handesra. The suspect was on his way to Panchkula when he was stopped for checking. Earlier, the police had arrested two Assam natives and recovered 2.5 kg of opium from them. They were identified as Gautam Kalita and Dilip Kalita, both from Kamrup district.