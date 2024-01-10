Two arrested with snatched phones

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 9

The police have arrested Mubarikpur resident Dharamvir Singh and Sundran resident Lovely after and recovered seven stolen mobile phones from them.

Cops said a bike used in the snatching incidents was also recovered from them.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

