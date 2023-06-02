Two arrested with stolen scooters

Chandigarh, June 1
The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested two vehicle lifters.
The police said they received information that Lovekush, alias Bablu (43), a resident of Dhanas, had a scooter which was stolen from an area under the Sector 34 police station in October last year. Acting on the tip-off, the police nabbed the suspect, a vegetable vendor, from Sector 38 and recovered the stolen scooter.
The second suspect, identified as Sanjay (23), also of Dhanas, was arrested near the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. He was riding a scooter stolen from an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 26 police station.
The police claimed that both suspects were drug addicts. “Sanjay used to steal two-wheelers during the daytime by using a master key. He was arrested earlier as well in a case of vehicle theft registered at the Sarangpur police station,” said the police.
Meanwhile, Lovekush used to target vehicles at night. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace
Shah appeals for surrender of arms, says dialogue only way f...
India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute
PM flags off cargo train from Bihar to Nepal
Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president
Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra today to chalk out future cours...
Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi
2nd science topic to be removed by NCERT after Darwin’s theo...