Two arrested with stolen scooters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested two vehicle lifters.

The police said they received information that Lovekush, alias Bablu (43), a resident of Dhanas, had a scooter which was stolen from an area under the Sector 34 police station in October last year. Acting on the tip-off, the police nabbed the suspect, a vegetable vendor, from Sector 38 and recovered the stolen scooter.

The second suspect, identified as Sanjay (23), also of Dhanas, was arrested near the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. He was riding a scooter stolen from an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 26 police station.

The police claimed that both suspects were drug addicts. “Sanjay used to steal two-wheelers during the daytime by using a master key. He was arrested earlier as well in a case of vehicle theft registered at the Sarangpur police station,” said the police.

Meanwhile, Lovekush used to target vehicles at night. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody.