Two attendants attack guard at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Two persons accompanying a patient admitted to the ICU of the GMCH, Sector 32, allegedly created a ruckus and attacked a security guard on Monday night.

Arvind Kumar, security guard posted at the ICU, alleged the two suspects started misbehaving with hospital staff after the death of the patient. “I reached the hospital for work at 11 pm, when a male nurse informed me a few persons were misbehaving with the hospital staff. I asked them to leave, but they started hurling abuses at me,” Kumar said.

He alleged one of the suspects attacked him with a knife. “They also tried to hit me with a fire extinguisher,” the complainant alleged. The suspects also vandalised the glass door of a room. The police were informed, following which they initiated an investigation at the Sector 34 police station.