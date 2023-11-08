Two awarded 5-year jail term for snatching bank manager’s bag

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , November 7

Dr Rajneesh, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has sentenced two persons to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a snatching case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict.

The police had arrested the accused, Dheeraj Kumar and Ritik, on a complaint of a woman, Pooja Rani, a deputy manager at a private bank in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

She had stated that on January 27, 2021, she was returning home from bank on her scooter when near the Sector 26 grain market chowk, two-motorcycle-borne miscreants came from behind and one of them snatched her purse containing a mobile phone, four credit cards, three debit cards, a PAN card, registration certificates of a car and a scooter, an Aadhar card and Rs 100 and sped away. She could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle, but she could identify the snatchers, she had told the police.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested Dheeraj and Ritik and recovered the victim’s mobile phone from them.

After investigation, a challan was presented in court. Finding prima facie case, a chargesheet for commission of offences punishable under Sections 379A and 411 of the IPC was served upon the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

JP Singh, Additional Public Prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case while the counsel for the accused denied the charges.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offence under Section 379A of the IPC.