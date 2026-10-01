Two awarded life term in murder case

A local court sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in a murder case.

The convicts were identified as Raju and Rahul, both residents of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran. The incident took place near the community centre at Vikas Nagar on February 10, 2018. The complainant, Laxman Sahu, a resident of Mullanpur village in Mohali district, stated that his brother Pawan Sahu, who lived in Vikas Nagar, was returning home from his duty at night when he was attacked near the community centre.

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Pawan sustained serious injuries in the attack. The complainant stated that the attackers intended to kill Pawan and that the police took his injured brother to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 where he later died.

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After completion of investigation, a challan under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code was presented before the court.

The counsel for the accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. However, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Gautam argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

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After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment.