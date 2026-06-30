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Home / Chandigarh / Two bankers held in cyber fraud case

Two bankers held in cyber fraud case

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The cyber crime team here has arrested two bank officials from UP in an online trading fraud case involving approximately Rs 1.5 crore. Those arrested have been identified as Rishabh Vaish of Sitapur, and Anupam Kumar Singh of Hardoi, both in UP. The two bank employees are accused of colluding with cyber fraudsters to open fake or illegal bank accounts to launder large sums of money defrauded from people.

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The police produced both in court today and obtained seven days of police custody for further interrogation. A total of eight accused in this case have been arrested.

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According to cyber police station in-charge Yudhveer Singh, the victim, a resident of Panchkula, filed a complaint through the cyber portal. The victim stated that in November 2023, he received a message from an ID claiming to be associated with a construction company in Bengaluru. The victim was deceived into believing that his uncle was a business owner in the US and that he could earn substantial profits.

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The accused tricked him into transferring approximately Rs 15 lakh to their accounts. When the victim realised that he had been duped and threatened to file a police complaint, the accused deleted his Telegram ID and switched off their phones. Based on the complaint, a case was registered on October 10, 2024.

Police revealed that approximately 20 lakh of fraudulent money had been deposited into a bank account of Sandeep Kumar Singh of Hardoi, UP. Following the investigation, Sandeep was arrested on June 25. When questioned, he revealed that his friends Rishabh and Anupam (both bank employees), had opened and used this account to deposit the cyber fraud proceeds. Subsequently, the police laid a trap and apprehended Rishabh and Anupam on June 28 and 29.

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Rajesh Kumar of Etah, UP; Aqib Ali of Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, Akash of Bijnor in Gurgaon, Vishal Kumar of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and Monu of Lakhimpur Kheri have been arrested in this connection. A large number of mobile phones and dozens of ATM/debit cards were seized from the accused. — TNS

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