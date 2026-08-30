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Home / Chandigarh / Two bikers die in hit-and-run near Pinjore

Two bikers die in hit-and-run near Pinjore

Panchkula police launch probe after vehicle hits motorcycle near HMT, killing uncle and nephew

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:09 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The two deceased.
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Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in a road accident late last night near HMT in Pinjore. The motorcycle was struck by the speeding vehicle, killing both riders on the spot. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

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The deceased, who were related as nephew and uncle, have been identified as Jitendra (22) and Mukesh (32), both residents of Pinjore.

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Jitendra used to run a tailor shop near a mill in Abdullapur Colony. The duo hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were staying in a rented accommodation in Pinjore.

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According to reports, the two were returning home to Ratpur Colony from a filling station when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near HMT. They were taken to the Sector 6 Civil Hospital, Panchkula, in an NHAI ambulance, where doctors declared them dead.

On receiving information about the accident, officials from the Pinjore police station reached the spot and began an investigation. Investigating Officer Chiranji Lal said post-mortems had been conducted on both bodies.

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The police are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the fleeing vehicle and its driver. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and efforts are on to trace him.

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