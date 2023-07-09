Two bikers flee with gold chain in Kharar

Mohali, July 8
Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a gold chain and locket from a woman in Kharar on Friday night.
The victim, Deepinder Kaur of Aman City, Kharar, stated that she was returning home on her scooty when two youths riding a bike started following her around 8:30 pm. They snatched her gold chain and locket and sped away. The victim chased them on her scooty but eventually lost sight of them.
On her statement, a case has been registered at the City Kharar police station.
Meanwhile, miscreants stole a pickup jeep of a widow in Balongi on July 6. The victim, Mala, a native of Devla village in UP, had gone home on July 2 after the death of her husband, the pickup driver. The vehicle was parked outside her home in Balongi. She returned home on July 6 and found the vehicle stolen. A case of theft has been registered at the Balongi police station.
