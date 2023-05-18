Two bikers make off with woman’s purse in Kharar

Mohali, May 17
Two unidentified youths riding a bike snatched a purse of a woman resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Kharar, this afternoon.
The victim, Karandeep Kaur, 34, stated that she was returning home from Patiala when the incident took place near her house. The incident was caught on camera. The victim’s family has submitted a written complaint to the Kharar city police station and provided the footage, pictures of suspects and the registration number of the bike used in the crime.
In the CCTV footage, two youths are seen coming from behind and snatching the purse from the victim. The victim chases them for a while but the suspects manage to flee.
The purse contained Rs 18,700, Aadhaar card, ATM cards and some documents.
