Two booked for assault

Panchkula, November 21

The Panchkula police have booked two persons for assault that allegedly took place last Wednesday.

The suspects have been identified as Sunny and Gaurav Mittal.

In his complaint to the police yesterday, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Sector 5 here, stated that he and his friend reached Sector 5 around 11 pm on November 15 when some youths passed comments on them. This led to an altercation.

He claimed that the youths attacked them with an iron rod, leaving both of them injured.

The complainant had also submitted medical records pertaining to the incident to the police.

The police have registered a case under Sections 148 (guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 431 (mischief leading to damage of public property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

