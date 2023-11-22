Two booked for assault

Panchkula, November 21
The Panchkula police have booked two persons for assault that allegedly took place last Wednesday.
The suspects have been identified as Sunny and Gaurav Mittal.
In his complaint to the police yesterday, Vikas Kumar, a resident of Sector 5 here, stated that he and his friend reached Sector 5 around 11 pm on November 15 when some youths passed comments on them. This led to an altercation.
He claimed that the youths attacked them with an iron rod, leaving both of them injured.
The complainant had also submitted medical records pertaining to the incident to the police.
The police have registered a case under Sections 148 (guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 431 (mischief leading to damage of public property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...