Two booked for celebratory fire

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 26

Two residents of Phase 4, who are local leaders of a political party, have been booked for firing into the air on the night of Diwali.

A case was registered against Tejinder Singh and Ratan Pal under Section 336 of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Phase 1 police station.

The police said they had received information about two men having indulged in celebratory fire on the Diwali night.

Sources said the act was captured by CCTV cameras. The police raided their homes but did not find the suspects there.

