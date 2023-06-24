Two booked for extortion

Ambala, June 23
The police have booked two men for allegedly extorting money from street vendors.
The suspects were identified as Vikas Puri and Mannu, residents of Ambala City.
In his complaint to the police, Ram Dass, a resident of Ambala City, stated that he was the president of Rehri Fari Union and he, along with nearly 50 vendors, had been operating from the market near the Ambala City bus stand for the past several years.
“Vikas Puri and Mannu extorted money from vendors and threatened us with dire consequences if we reported the matter to the police,” he alleged.
A case has been registered under Sections 384 and 506 of the IPC at the Ambala City police station.
