Two booked for extortion on Ambala doctos’s complaint

Ambala, January 7
Two persons, including a leader of a political party, have been booked on extortion charge.
On a complaint of Dr Raghav Sharma, cardiologist at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, a case under Sections 384 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against Devender Kumar Gupta and Onkar Singh, a local leader.
Dr Raghav stated that on February 8 last year, Gupta was brought to the hospital following a heart attack and an angiography diagnosed that the patient was suffering from triple vessel disease. On February 13, stents were inserted and the patient was discharged the next day in a stable condition. The patient again had heart trouble on February 27 and he was brought to the centre. This time a stent was inserted in LAD mid segment and the patient was discharged on March 4 in a stable condition.
The doctor stated, “The stents were inserted as per the international medical guidelines and his life was saved. But the patient had filed a complaint on the CM Window and different departments alleging that the stents were inserted wrongly. The complaint is pending. Around three days ago, a video was circulated on social media to defame me and the heart centre, in which Onkar Singh was seeking Rs 10 lakh.”
