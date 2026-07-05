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Home / Chandigarh / Two booked for raping university student in Kharar

Two booked for raping university student in Kharar

The crime was committed during a birthday party at a rented accommodation

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The police have booked two Liberian students for allegedly raping a fellow national and student of Ludhiana’s CT University during a birthday party at a rented accommodation here on June 29.

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According to the police, the victim was invited to a birthday celebration by the accused, identified as Freq and Ezekiel, at GBP Crest Countryside Green in Kharar. In her statement, the victim stated that after consuming food and drinks, she fell asleep in a first-floor room.

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The accused allegedly entered the room, locked the door, and sexually assaulted her. When the victim’s friends knocked on the door, the duo refused to open it. Her brother, Diamond, eventually forced the door open and caught Freq in the act.

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The victim stated she woke up around 11 am with severe bodily pain, realised she had been assaulted, and approached the police. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at the Kharar city police station.

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