Two booked for rioting in Panchkula market

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 4

The Panchkula police have booked two youths, Babbu and Ravi, in connection with an incident of rioting that reportedly took place last Friday night.

In his complaint submitted to the police on Sunday, Panchkula resident Sameer Tewatiya claimed that a bunch of youths had launched an unprovoked attack on him, his brother and a friend at the Sector 23 market that night. He said, “They attacked my brother and me with rods without any provocation. All three of us (including one of the complainant’s friends) were later admitted to a private hospital in Sector 26.”

The police have registered a case under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station.

#Panchkula