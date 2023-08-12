Two booked for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for snatching a purse. A 44-year-old woman of Sector 22 reported that Arun and Sunil, alias Rocky, both residents of Baltana, Zirakpur, snatched her purse near the Sector 29/30/31/32 chowk. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Man falls prey to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a city resident of Rs 7.85 lakh. Mahender Singh reported that he was tricked by a fraudster who was posing as a relative. TNS

3 arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: Three persons have been arrested with heroin. The District Crime Cell nabbed Gurbant Singh, alias Bunty (26), a resident of Pallanpur village; and Amandeep Singh, alias Aman (30), a resident of Sheikhpura village, Mohali district, with 22.68 gm of heroin near the Khuda Lahora bridge. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. In another case, Vinod (30) of Hallo Majra, was arrested at Phase-II, Ram Darbar, with 8 gm heroin. The police have registered a case. TNS

38 get CHB job letters

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) hosted an event to distribute appointment letters to the candidates selected for 38 posts of technical cadre like sub-divisional engineer, junior engineer, assistant architect, draftsman, etc. UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, along with other dignitaries, including Mayor Anup Gupta, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Home Secretary Nitin Yadav DGP Praveer Ranjan, CHB CEO Yashpal Garg and DC Vinay Partap Singh, graced the event. TNS

Day 2: Cabs, autos stay off road

Chandigarh: The strike by cab and auto drivers under the banner of Cab-Auto United Front entered its second day on Friday. Two of them are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the rally ground in Sector 25 to press for their various demands. The strike has affected the common people. Amandeep Singh, who is on hunger strike, said STA officials reached the protest site on Friday and took a memorandum from them. TNS

Western Army Commander feted

Chandigarh: A special meeting of the Chandigarh chapter of Vibrant Rajput, an association of officers belonging to Rajput Regiment, was held here on Friday to felicitate the Colonel of the Regiment, Lt Gen MK Katiyar, who was recently appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command. A large number of serving as well as retired Rajput officers along with their spouses attended the event, which enabled them to strengthen regimental bonds and reminiscence old times as well as get updated on regimental affairs. TNS

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ event held

Chandigarh: The Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT, organised a tree plantation activity and created 'Vasudha Vandan' at Forest Area, opposite Police Lines, Sector 26, under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', a programme of the Government of India to pay homage to the motherland. The event was inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Adviser Dharam Pal. As many as 75 saplings of different species were planted on the occasion.

