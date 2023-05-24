Two boys drown in pond at Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 23

Bodies of two boys, who drowned in a pond near the Jandli area under the limits of Parao police station, were recovered today.

The deceased have been identified as Karan Kumar (18) and Sanjeev (16), both residents of Gulab Mandi in Ambala Cantonment.

As per information, Karan and Sanjeev, along with three Sahil (17), had gone to bathe in a pond when the two drowned. Sahil said he tried to save both of them, but failed to do so. The pond is believed to be 20-ft deep.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials reached the spot and launched rescue operation, but could not save the boys. The bodies of the two boys were shifted to the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital.

SHO Satish Kumar said, “Three boys had gone for bathing in a pond when two of them drowned. Their bodies were retrieved today with the help of divers.”