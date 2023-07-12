Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

Two bridges at Kishangarh and Bapu Dham have been damaged due to the discharge of water into the Sukhna Choe. These roads have been closed to public movement.

The Sector 14/15 road, which caved in yesterday, is still closed and the traffic on this stretch is being diverted from the PGI chowk. The MC has barricaded the pit on the Sector 17/22 road where a tree gave way yesterday. The rain has caused extensive damage to roads across the city. Two trees were uprooted at the Mattaur chowk and on the Sector 10/11 road.

A bridge on Sukhna Choe damaged after the release of water from the lake, in Baltana.

Officials said they had inspected the roads where portions had caved in. Short-term tenders would be floated to carry out repairs. Mayor Anup Gupta and Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited the site at Mani Majra where the main canal water supply was damaged. The engineers at the site said the pipeline was badly damaged because of the heavy impact of gushing waters released from the Sukhna. The water supply to the entire area of Mani Majra has been affected.

The Commissioner said 24 tankers had been stationed in Mani Majra from 6 am to 8 am to supply potable water to residents. About 4 lakh litre of water has been supplied to the area, she added.

The Mayor said all engineering teams were on the job round of clock and the supply would be restored within three days. He appealed to the residents of the area to conserve water and avoid using drinking water for other purposes. Residents of Dadu Majra continue to have a tough time as the broken wall of the dumping ground has aggravated their problems.

They said waste and leachate continued to enter the residential area. The boundary wall collapsed two days ago. “All roads are covered with water laced with chemical. We are forced to lead a hell-like life. We appeal to the MC to stop the lechate flowing into the residential area and rebuild the wall,” said Dyal Krishan, president, Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee.