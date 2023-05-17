Two brothers among 4 arrested for car thefts

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

The police arrested four members of a gang, including two brothers, involved in theft of around 35 cars in the tricity and nearby areas during the past six months.

Brothers Vineet Gautam, 29, Shubham Gautam 27, and Gogi, 20, all residents of Patiala, and Haridwar resident Savesh were booked under Sections 379, 411 and 201 of the IPC at the Kharar City police station on May 15. Three cars stolen recently have been recovered from them. Of the 35 traced cases of car theft, 22 were from Mohali only, cops said.

The police said the suspects used to take away cars parked in secluded areas and hide them in Rajpura. Later, they took the cars to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and sell them to scrap dealer Sarvesh, who used to dismantle the vehicles. The gang was active in the tricity, Ropar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and nearby areas.

SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said, “The gang was active in the area for the past four-five months. Four suspects have been arrested, while their two-three accomplices are absconding. More cases are likely to be traced after questioning.”

DSP (Investigation) Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “There are around 32 FIRs of theft against the suspects already. The two main suspects were produced in the Kharar court and sent to 10-day police remand.”

Modus operandi