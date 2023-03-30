Two brothers get bail in assault case in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 29

A local court granted bail to two brothers, who were arrested for assaulting a 78-year-old man for taking a turn ahead of their scooter in Sector 12 here on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Babloo, who works as a driver, and his brother Sandeep, who runs a mobile repair shop, both residents of Sector 2, Panchkula.

In his complaint to the police, Raman Anand, a resident of MDC, stated that he and his wife were on their way to meet a relative in Sector 12 around 11.15 am on Monday. He said he took a U-turn towards Sector 12 from the road separating Sector 4 and 12. He said a scooterist, later identified as Babloo, and his mother, who was riding pillion, signalled him to stop. He said as he stopped his car and rolled down his window glass, Babloo starting punchign him without provocation and later dragged him out of the car. He alleged that the scooterist started hurling abuses and kicking him despite the fact that his mother intervened not to do so but he did not stop and continued thrashing him.

He said when Babloo tried to leave, his mother fell off the two-wheeler. He said he chased Babloo and held on to the scooter but the accused continued to drive dragging him along. The victim then let go of the scooter. Meanwhile, Babloo's mother again fell off the scooter.

The complainant said he brought the woman to his car and offered her water. In the meantime, Babloo fled the scene. Later, his brother Sandeep came there and thrashed him besides threatening to kill him. As people gathered there, Sandeep also fled the spot. Meanwhile, someone called a PCR vehicle, which took him to the General Hospital in Sector 6. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.