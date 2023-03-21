Two caught playing ‘satta’ in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Ashok Kumar Panday (56), a native of Partapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Surinder Kumar (46), a resident of Attawa, Sector 42, while they were playing “satta” near Sector 22-C on Sunday. A total of Rs 3,100 was seized from them. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. Both were released on bail later. TNS

Man obstructs public way, held

Mani Majra: The police have arrested Irshad, a resident of Mani Majra, on the charge of obstructing a public way by running a stall at Sadar Bazar, Sector 19, on Sunday. He was later released on bail. A case under Section 283 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Mohali MC gets 2 tree pruners

Mohali: The MC Monday inducted two tree pruning machines, purchased for Rs 47 lakh, into its fleet. Mayor Amarjit Singh said the machines would help in carrying out the pruning of trees in a better way. The company supplying these machines would also be responsible for their maintenance for two years, he added. Earlier, the MC had three pruning machines. TNS

Fire in Mohali building

Mohali: A fire broke out at the office of a builder in Sector 88 here on Monday morning. Damanveer Singh, the project manager of the firm, said it took three fire tenders about two hours and a half to bring the blaze under control. There was no loss of life, but the office and the material inside were burnt to ashes. The fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit, broke out around 7:30 am when only security guards were present.

Sant lifts golf title

Panchkula: Sant Dhiman won a tournament organised by the Golf Federation of India (GFI) at Panchkula Golf Club. Capt Ramesh Krishan won the closet-to-pin event. KS Kang won the longest drive event. Justice Anupinder Grewal, along with Aryavir, GFI founder, attended the event. A total of 80 players participated in it. — TNS