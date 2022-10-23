Two chain snatchers arrested in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 22

The police claimed to have busted a gang of chain snatchers by arresting two of its members. The suspects were identified as Sonu Ansari, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, and Arif, a resident of Rampur village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said on October 17, around 12.50 pm, Hina, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, was going to pick up her daughter from school. While she was walking towards the school, the two suspects snatched her gold chain. A case was registered.

A team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar of the crime branch, Sector 19, arrested the suspects yesterday. During police interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were involved in five snatching incidents and as many cases of vehicle thefts in Panchkula.

They have been remanded in two-day police custody.