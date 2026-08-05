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Home / Chandigarh / Two Chandigarh cops booked for 'planning' IDFC First Bank scam accused's escape from custody

Two Chandigarh cops booked for 'planning' IDFC First Bank scam accused's escape from custody

SI, ASI & accused's two sons sent to 14-day judicial custody for taking accused to Sector-17 hotel

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:59 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank embezzlement case involved various government departments of Haryana and Chandigarh.
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A Chandigarh court has sent Sub-Inspector Jag Mehar Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Surender, Karan Wadhwa and Kunal Wadhwa, sons of Vikram Wadhwa, the main accused in the Rs 675-crore IDFC First Bank scam, to judicial custody for 14 days.

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Vikram Wadhwa's two sons and two cops were nabbed by the Chandigarh police from a hotel in Sector 17 on Tuesday for allegedly planning to help undertrial businessman Vikram Wadhwa escape from custody. The police said SI Jag Mehar Singh and ASI Surender were given the task to take accused Vikram Wadhwa for a medical examination at the government hospital in Sector 16.

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After the check-up, instead of sending Wadhwa back to the Model Jail in Burail, the escorting officers took him to a hotel in Sector 17, where he allegedly met his two sons. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel and arrested his two sons and two police personnel.

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A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 199, 261, 262, 62 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against SI Jag Mehar Singh, ASI Surender, Karan Wadhwa, Kunal Wadhwa and undertrial prisoner Vikram Wadhwa.

Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana appeared on behalf of Wadhwa's two sons. Accused Wadhwa is in judicial custody in connection with the Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank embezzlement case involving various government departments of Haryana and Chandigarh. The court has also issued a production warrant for Wadhwa. The accused SI and ASI were both posted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

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