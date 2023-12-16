Two chandigarh cops facing graft cases sacked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Two police personnel have been dismissed from service by the UT police. One of them is head constable Randeep Singh. A departmental inquiry was carried out following allegations that he had taken Rs 8 lakh from one Sewak Ram for securing him a job.

He, along with an ASI, was arrested by the CBI in March, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Dhanas resident. Similarly, constable Surinder Rathi has been dismissed. An inquiry was carried out against him for his unauthorised long absence from service. In January 2019, Rathi was booked in a graft case.