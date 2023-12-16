Two chandigarh cops facing graft cases sacked

Chandigarh, December 15
Two police personnel have been dismissed from service by the UT police. One of them is head constable Randeep Singh. A departmental inquiry was carried out following allegations that he had taken Rs 8 lakh from one Sewak Ram for securing him a job.
He, along with an ASI, was arrested by the CBI in March, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Dhanas resident. Similarly, constable Surinder Rathi has been dismissed. An inquiry was carried out against him for his unauthorised long absence from service. In January 2019, Rathi was booked in a graft case.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...