Two Chandigarh lads, 2 coaches to feature in handball league

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 16

Two players and as many officials from the city will feature in the Premier Handball League (PHL) scheduled to be played from June 8 to 25 in Jaipur.

Six teams from Hyderabad (Telangana Talons), Jaipur (Rajasthan Patriots), Lucknow (Golden Eagles of Uttar Pradesh), Gujarat (Garvit Gujarat), Mumbai (Maharashtra Ironmen) and Delhi (Delhi Panzers) will take part in the team.

Chandigarh’s Atul Kumar, who was recently named captain of the Indian handball team for the 2023 International Handball Federation (IHF) Emerging Nations Championship, will be playing for Rajasthan Patriots and Tarun Thakur for Garvit Gujarat. Officials (coach) Sunil Kumar and Ajay Dabas will be part of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

Atul Kumar (Rajasthan Patriots)

There will be 17 players per team, including 14 Indian players and three foreigners.

The PHL has been sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated to the Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

“I will be joining the team’s camp schedule to be held in Jaipur later this month. This league will give budding players of India a platform to perform,” said Atul. When asked about the signing amount, he said: “It’s not about money, but the stature of the league. This event will be a game changer in the history of the Indian handball, and players should think of playing in this. Giving top performance for their respective teams will be the biggest reward for players.”

Last month, a total of 116 players, including foreigners, were auctioned. As many as 42 Indian players of the international level were up for grabs at the auction. Each team was allowed to pick only one player for each of the seven positions — right-back, left-back, centre back, right wing, left wing and pivot. In the foreign player category, there were players who represented the Asian Handball Federation among other federations. All 18 international players were picked up by the teams.