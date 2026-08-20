Two Chandigarh lads in Indian dodgeball team

The Dodgeball Federation of India has picked two local players — Ketan Vashisht and Harsh Kaushik — for the Asian Dodgeball Championship scheduled to be held at Wonkwang University, Jeonbuk-do State, Republic of Korea from October 9 to 11. The international dodgeball championship will be organised by the Korea Dodgeball Federation under the aegis of the Asian Dodgeball Federation and the World Dodgeball Association.

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Vashisht, a student of Panjab University, is pursuing his master’s degree in engineering (electronics and communication) from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). Earlier, he was a student of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26.

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Kaushik, a student of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, is pursuing his Bachelor Degree of Computer Application (BCA) and was a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. Both players participated in the trials held at Kashmir University, J&K.