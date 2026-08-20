DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Two Chandigarh lads in Indian dodgeball team

Two Chandigarh lads in Indian dodgeball team

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Dodgeball Federation of India has picked two local players — Ketan Vashisht and Harsh Kaushik — for the Asian Dodgeball Championship scheduled to be held at Wonkwang University, Jeonbuk-do State, Republic of Korea from October 9 to 11. The international dodgeball championship will be organised by the Korea Dodgeball Federation under the aegis of the Asian Dodgeball Federation and the World Dodgeball Association.

Advertisement

Vashisht, a student of Panjab University, is pursuing his master’s degree in engineering (electronics and communication) from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). Earlier, he was a student of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26.

Advertisement

Kaushik, a student of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, is pursuing his Bachelor Degree of Computer Application (BCA) and was a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. Both players participated in the trials held at Kashmir University, J&K.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts