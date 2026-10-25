Two Chandigarh residents lose Rs 3.97 lakh in cyber frauds

The cyber police have registered two separate cases of cheating against unknown persons, following complaints from city residents who lost a combined Rs 3.97 lakh to online fraudsters.

In the first case, Arjun, son of Rishipal and a resident of Sector 34-C, alleged that he was cheated of Rs 97,000 after he clicked a link received on Facebook. The accused allegedly used the link to dupe the complainant.

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In the second case, Satish, son of Jagdish Kumar and a resident of Police Society Complex, Sector 51, reported losing Rs 3 lakh to an unknown person.

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Both cases have been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with cheating, cheating by personation, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The police said investigations in both cases were under way.