Two children suffer severe burns in Sec 25 house fire

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:17 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
A fire broke out after a gas leak in a Sector 25 home today, leaving two children critically injured.

According to the information, the children’s parents were at work when the incident occurred, leaving the 11-year-old and four-year-old siblings alone in the house.

Neighbors, noticing the smoke, promptly alerted emergency services.

The injured children were rushed to the Sector 6 hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition remains serious.

Authorities from the Sector 25 police station have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gas leak.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is under progress.

