Two cigarette shops found flouting rules

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department today conducted an inspection of commercial establishments in Sectors 31 and 32. During the inspection carried out by inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan, it was also checked if shopkeepers were selling imported brands of cigarettes which don’t have necessary declarations as per the Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules.

An official said a total 15 shops were inspected and imported brand of cigarettes were found in two shops in Sector 32.