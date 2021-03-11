Two cigarette shops found flouting rules

Chandigarh, August 17
Officials of the Legal Metrology Department today conducted an inspection of commercial establishments in Sectors 31 and 32. During the inspection carried out by inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan, it was also checked if shopkeepers were selling imported brands of cigarettes which don’t have necessary declarations as per the Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules.
An official said a total 15 shops were inspected and imported brand of cigarettes were found in two shops in Sector 32.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...