Two city MC officials awarded four-year RI in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Corruption is rampant in almost all departments and gnawing at society like termite, eating into its roots. It is a disease like cancer, which, if not detected in time, is sure to malign the polity of our country leading to disastrous consequences.

Observing this, Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI court, sentenced Navraj Singh Dhillon, former SDO, and Damar Bahadur, computer operator, at the Horticulture Department, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a corruption case registered against them in 2014.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict. Another accused, Ashwini Kumar, a clerk, has been acquitted.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on July 14, 2014, under Section 120 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, following a complaint of Siya Ram, a labour contractor, who had alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe for clearing his pending bills pertaining to various works of the horticulture wing.

The prosecution said the accused demanded a commission of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills of Rs 1.75 lakh.

After completion of the investigation, the chargesheet was filed against the accused. Finding prima facie a case, the court framed the charges under Section 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor of the CBI, sought exemplary punishment for the accused.

Rejecting a plea for leniency, the court sentenced Dhillon and Bahadur under the charges framed against them. The court said large-scale corruption retarded the nation-building activities and everyone had to suffer on that count.