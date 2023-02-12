Two community centres await opening

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, February 11
Two community centres inaugurated by the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator and the local MP in Sector 35 and 20 about six months ago are yet to be opened to public.
During a visit to the community centre in Sector 35, which was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, in September last year, it was found kitchen work was not complete. There was no furniture either.
Local councillor Prem Lata said, “The inauguration should only be done when all works are complete. I think kitchen, water, electricity and sewerage-related works are not complete even about five or six months after the inauguration. Local residents are inconvenienced. Why pay ‘chowkidar’ and others when the premises is not ready?”
The community centre at Sector 20, which was inaugurated by MP Kirron Kher in July last year, is, too, lying shut. The pending fire NOC is said to be the main hindrance to its opening.
“I have been raising the issue in the MC House, but my pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The fire NOC is not to be given by some other department, but the MC’s own fire wing. Still, they are delaying the matter. After much effort, we got the community centre in Sector 30 opened a few months after inauguration,” said local councillor Taruna Mehta.
Slamming the attitude of the authorities concerned, Likhmaram Budania, a city-based social activist, said, “Incomplete projects should not be inaugurated. What is their interest in it? If electricity, water or sewerage works are not complete at the community centres, then what is the meaning of inaugurating these?”
No lessons learnt
Chandigarh Tribune on November 18, 2020, carried a report that even almost a year after inauguration by the MP, the community centre at the rehabilitation colony in Dhanas remained closed for booking. The centre was inaugurated on December 21, 2019, by the MP, and was made functional a few weeks after the news report.
‘Have told officials to speed up work’
There was some NOC-related issue as well as last-minute works. I have asked the officials concerned to speed up the work and inaugurate projects when these are completely ready. — Anup Gupta, Mayor
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...