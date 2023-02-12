Two community centres await opening

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 11

Two community centres inaugurated by the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator and the local MP in Sector 35 and 20 about six months ago are yet to be opened to public.

During a visit to the community centre in Sector 35, which was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, in September last year, it was found kitchen work was not complete. There was no furniture either.

Local councillor Prem Lata said, “The inauguration should only be done when all works are complete. I think kitchen, water, electricity and sewerage-related works are not complete even about five or six months after the inauguration. Local residents are inconvenienced. Why pay ‘chowkidar’ and others when the premises is not ready?”

The community centre at Sector 20, which was inaugurated by MP Kirron Kher in July last year, is, too, lying shut. The pending fire NOC is said to be the main hindrance to its opening.

“I have been raising the issue in the MC House, but my pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The fire NOC is not to be given by some other department, but the MC’s own fire wing. Still, they are delaying the matter. After much effort, we got the community centre in Sector 30 opened a few months after inauguration,” said local councillor Taruna Mehta.

Slamming the attitude of the authorities concerned, Likhmaram Budania, a city-based social activist, said, “Incomplete projects should not be inaugurated. What is their interest in it? If electricity, water or sewerage works are not complete at the community centres, then what is the meaning of inaugurating these?”

No lessons learnt

Chandigarh Tribune on November 18, 2020, carried a report that even almost a year after inauguration by the MP, the community centre at the rehabilitation colony in Dhanas remained closed for booking. The centre was inaugurated on December 21, 2019, by the MP, and was made functional a few weeks after the news report.