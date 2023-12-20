Mohali: Two cops get seven-year RI in corruption case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 19

A special court in Mohali has sentenced Inspector Jaspreet Singh (49) and ASI Santokh Singh (45) to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of them after they were found guilty under Sections 7 and 3(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court of Justice Harsimranjit Singh convicted the duo and sent them to custody.

Inspector Jaspreet Singh and ASI Santokh Singh, who is the reader to the Chandigarh Crime Branch SP, went to Talwara on March 31, 2015, in connection with an inquiry in a POCSO case registered against a government school teacher, Varinder Singh. Inspector Jaspreet and ASI Santokh demanded bribes of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively, from the teacher’s brother in exchange for making a false report favouring the accused in the probe.

The court observed, “It stands established that both the accused, namely ASI Santokh Singh and Inspector Jaspreet Singh, in the month of March/April 2015 demanded and accepted bribes from the complainant, Anil Kumar, on the pretext of helping him with an inquiry (report) in favour of his elder brother, Varinder Singh, who is accused of molesting minor girls at the school in the FIR (dated September 2, 2014) registered at the Talwara police station.”

The complainant had sought a re-inquiry, stating that his brother was being falsely implicated in the case.

The prosecution evidence noted that the father of the accused, Des Raj, had filed an application with Hoshiarpur SSP Nanak Singh for an inquiry on September 12, 2014, and the accused was found innocent. A writ petition was filed in the High Court later.

