Two Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh: The city reported one case of Covid on Saturday. There was no fresh fatality during the past 24 hours while one patient recovered from the disease. No fresh case of Covid surfaced in Mohali district during the past 24 hours. There was no fatality due to the virus on Saturday. The number of active cases remained unchanged at six. Panchkula district saw one fresh case of Covid on Saturday. There was no new fatality nor any patient recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at seven.
