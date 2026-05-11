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Home / Chandigarh / Two criminals arrested with pistols, cartridges

Two criminals arrested with pistols, cartridges

One of the accused was an international kabaddi player

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:22 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has arrested two accused with sophisticated pistols and cartridges in the Banur area. One of the accused was an international kabaddi player and had represented Italy in various tournaments.

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The police said they received information that Parveen Kumar, alias Shama, a resident of Kanewal village, Hoshiarpur, presently residing in Goel Colony, Banur, was involved in the illegal trade of weapons and ammunition. He, along with his associates, was planning to execute a criminal activity in the Mohali-Chandigarh area.

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On the basis of this information, an FIR under Sections 25(1)(B) of the Arms Act and 61(2) of the BNS was registered. During the course of investigation, a police team raided the Banur area and arrested Parveen. Acting upon the disclosures made by him during interrogation, the police recovered one .32-bore pistol, one magazine and five cartridges from his rented accommodation.

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The SSOC AIG, Deepak Pareek, said Parveen had a criminal background and was involved in multiple criminal cases. He was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered at Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district. During interrogation, Parveen disclosed that his associate, Harish Kumar, alias Harry Bhupal, a resident of Thana village in Garhshankar, was also involved with him in criminal activities. A team conducted raids in Hoshiarpur and arrested him on May 9. The police recovered two pistols from his possession.

Harish told the police that a consignment of weapons had been sent to him by Rajesh Kumar, alias Banta, a resident of Thana village, Garhshankar, at present residing in Italy. Harish was an international kabaddi player and had represented Italy in various international tournaments. Rajesh faces nine criminal cases registered against him for various offences.

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Both accused were produced before the court today and sent to three- day police remand.

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