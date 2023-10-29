Two CU students thrashed over parking dispute

Mohali, October 28
A group of youths armed with sticks and rods thrashed two students of Chandigarh University in Vista Society, Kharar, on Friday night. Some local residents said a dispute over the parking of a car escalated into an altercation. One of the victims, Arya (18), had to be rushed to a hospital in Kharar for treatment. The police have launched a probe.
