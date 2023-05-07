Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The police have arrested two persons from Gamadi village, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, who were wanted in a number of cybercrime cases.

It took 37 police personnel and cyber experts to trace Bharatpur resident Abdul Kayyum (34), a Class V drop-out, and Mathura resident Iqbal (40), an unlettered man, to the narrow lanes of Gamadi village, from where the duo had been operating for a long time.

The police said the duo, already booked in cases of fraud and attempt to murder, were nabbed with 15 mobile phones, four SIM cards, 11 ATM cards and one modem. “The nondescript village is notorious for harbouring several cybercriminals and organised networks,” the police said.

The suspects used to dupe their victims on a popular e-commerce portal for used goods, posing as Defence or paramilitary personnel intending to sell their household items at throwaway prices. A complainant, Sahil Ali, a resident of Dhanas, was conned out of Rs 20,000 by the criminals using this modus operandi, after which the police sprang into action.

The police raid the village.

A case under Section 419, 420, 120-B, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC was registered at the cybercrime police station on February 2.

The police produced the suspects before the court that remanded both in four-day police remand.

Massive effort

It took 37 police personnel and cyber experts to trace Bharatpur resident Abdul Kayyum (34) and Mathura resident Iqbal (40) to the narrow lanes of Gamadi village, Rajasthan, from where the duo had been operating for a long time.

11 ATM cards seized

The accused were nabbed with 15 mobile phones, four SIM cards, 11 ATM cards and one modem.