Two-day art fest in Panchkula from today

Panchkula, December 25
A state-level art festival will be held at Jainendra School in Sector 1 here on December 26 and 27. As many as 440 students will take part in the festival.
A spokesman of the Education Department said children from 22 districts of the state would present dance, drama, music, art and craft items.
The spokesman added the arrangements had been made for children’s stay and food. The prize distribution ceremony would be held on the concluding day of the festival.
