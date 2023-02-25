Two-day Chitkara Lit Fest begins

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

A two-day Chitkara Lit Fest commenced on Saturday at Chitkara University, Punjab. The fest boasted an impressive line-up of renowned authors, poets, and literary enthusiasts from across the country.

The diverse literary community gathered under one roof to celebrate the written word.

Laxmi Dhaul launched the Sumit Samos – the young activist, writer and rapper’s book - “Affairs of Caste”, which set the tone for an exciting and thought-provoking weekend, was the event’s high point. “Transcending the Caste Barriers,” a conversation with Sumit Samos and Richa Lakhera, focused on the difficulties of overcoming caste-based hurdles in modern society, as well as the complexities of caste-based discrimination.

Aman S Maharaj, an Indian writer living in South Africa and Gurpartap Khairah engaged in an interesting conversation with Jhilam Chattaraj about their latest works in the session named, “Transformational Journeys”. Amy Singh recited her much loved and popular poem - “Daak to Lahore” that touched a chord with many a heart in the audience, leaving some of them teary-eyed.

In a yet another interesting session, writer and anchor Richa Lakhera conversed with Gurpratap Khairah about her most recent book, “The Gender Agnostic Hero: Contamination”.

Bir Singh, a renowned Sufi singer, sang live and enthralled the audience. His performance was a fitting end to a day of inspiring discussion. The day concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the participants’ contributions to the event’s success.

Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, remarked on the significance of the Chitkara Lit Fest hosted by the university, saying, “Chitkara Lit Fest provides an excellent opportunity for students and the wider community to engage with leading writers and thinkers, to explore and celebrate the richness and diversity of contemporary literature. We believe that literature has the power to connect people, inspire critical thinking, and promote a deeper understanding of the world around us. We are delighted to host this event and contribute to the advancement of literary culture in India.”

The Chitkara Lit Fest is a showcase of the diversity of contemporary Indian literature. The audience was enthralled by the stimulating discussions and book readings, exploring a range of themes from contemporary literature to politics, society, and culture.

The Schedule for the 2ndday of the fest will feature panel discussions and interactive sessions with prominent authors, poets and artistes including Javed Akthar, Irshad Kamil and Usha Uthup at the premises of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigarh.

The Chitkara Lit Fest promises to be a celebration of literature and ideas, bringing together the brightest minds in the literary world to ignite the imagination and foster a love of reading and writing.