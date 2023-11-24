Two-day conference on sustainable development at PU

Chandigarh, November 23
The inaugural session of CHASSCONG 2023 was held today at the Panjab University (PU), with dignitaries from diverse disciplines deliberating on multiple dimensions of sustainability. The theme of the two-day conference was ‘Sustainable Development: Dimensions & Discourse’. Indian Institute of Sustainable Development Director General Dr Srikanta K Panigrahi dwelt on the three pillars of sustainability — social, economic and environmental — in her address. He further delved into the indicators of social sustainability, such as inequality, poverty and hunger.
