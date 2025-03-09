Two-day ENT surgical conclave at Fortis Mohali

A two-day conference, ENT Surgical Conclave 2025, took off at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, yesterday. The conference has been organised by the Department of ENT, Head, and Neck Surgery, to highlight the latest advancements in robotic-aided surgery for the treatment of ear, nose and throat (ENT) disorders.

Conceptualised by Dr Ashok Gupta, director, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the conclave was organised in collaboration with the All-India Rhinology Society and the Punjab Medical Council. The conference witnessed six live surgeries in the presence of renowned otolaryngologists and welcomed over 200 delegates, including junior and senior residents from various medical colleges across the country.

While addressing the occasion, chief guest Aman Arora, president of Aam Aadmi Party (Punjab), lauded the medical fraternity for their dedication to advancing healthcare in the state. "This conclave represents the kind of innovation and knowledge-sharing that is essential for our healthcare system to progress. Doctors are the backbone of our healthcare infrastructure and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government is committed to support such initiatives that enhance medical expertise and ultimately benefit our citizens," he said.

Dr Gupta said, “The conference focused on the latest advancements in otorhinolaryngology and the use of robot-aided surgery in the treatment of ENT disorders, head and neck cancer surgeries. It also showcased live surgery sessions, one-to-one interaction with the operating faculty, panel discussions, poster presentations and a quiz.”