Two-day lit fest begins at Chitkara University

Mohali, February 25
The Chitkara Lit Fest began at Chitkara University here today. The two-day fest boasted a line-up of renowned authors, poets and literary enthusiasts from across the country.
Laxmi Dhaul launched a book, “Affairs of Caste”, of Sumit Samos, young activist, writer and rapper. “Transcending the Caste Barriers”, a conversation with Sumit Samos and Richa Lakhera, focused on the difficulties of overcoming caste-based hurdles in modern society.
Aman S Maharaj, an Indian writer living in South Africa, and Dr Gurpartap Khairah engaged in an interesting conversation with Dr Jhilam Chattaraj about their latest works in the session named “Transformational Journeys”. Amy Singh recited poem ‘Daak to Lahore’. In another session, writer and anchor Richa Lakhera conversed with Dr Gurpratap Khairah about her recent book “The Gender Agnostic Hero: Contamination”. Bir Singh, a renowned Sufi singer, enthralled the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...