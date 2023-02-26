Two-day lit fest begins at Chitkara University

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 25

The Chitkara Lit Fest began at Chitkara University here today. The two-day fest boasted a line-up of renowned authors, poets and literary enthusiasts from across the country.

Laxmi Dhaul launched a book, “Affairs of Caste”, of Sumit Samos, young activist, writer and rapper. “Transcending the Caste Barriers”, a conversation with Sumit Samos and Richa Lakhera, focused on the difficulties of overcoming caste-based hurdles in modern society.

Aman S Maharaj, an Indian writer living in South Africa, and Dr Gurpartap Khairah engaged in an interesting conversation with Dr Jhilam Chattaraj about their latest works in the session named “Transformational Journeys”. Amy Singh recited poem ‘Daak to Lahore’. In another session, writer and anchor Richa Lakhera conversed with Dr Gurpratap Khairah about her recent book “The Gender Agnostic Hero: Contamination”. Bir Singh, a renowned Sufi singer, enthralled the audience.