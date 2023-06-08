Two-day property tax data correction camp in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has announced a two-day data correction camp to rectify errors in property tax records of urban and rural property holders in the city. The camp, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, aims to provide a golden opportunity to residents to get discrepancies in their property ID removed by the authorities concerned.

The camp will be held across various wards of Panchkula while ensuring accessibility to all residents. The initiative aims to streamline property tax records and provide a convenient platform for owners to rectify any errors promptly.

The locations designated as camp sites, include Ward No. 1 Sector 6 MDC Community Centre, Sector 4 MDC Community Centre, Sector 17 Community Centre, Sector 9 Community Centre, Sector 15 Community Centre, Sector 19 Community Centre, Sector 14 Municipal Corporation Office, Sector 12-A Community Centre, Sector 4 Corporation Office, Sector 21 Part 3 Community Centre, Sector 20 Community Centre, Gaon Chowki Community Centre, Sector 23 Community Centre, Sector 26 Community Centre, Ramgarh village Community Centre, and Community Centre near Khatoli village bus stand.

The camp will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at each location. The Municipal Commissioner has urged all Panchkula residents to take advantage of this opportunity and attend the camp in large numbers. He assured residents that the camp would address any property tax-related issue on the spot.

To facilitate efficient resolution, applicants have been advised to bring necessary property-related documents at the camp. The Municipal Commissioner said owners could also pay their property tax at the MC office in Sector 4 by showing their identification documents to officials.