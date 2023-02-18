Two-day seminar starts at GGSCW

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

A two-day international seminar on the theme, “Swasth Bharat se Sampan Bharat: Resilience, the Need of the Hour”, began at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26, today.

The seminar is being organised under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and is sponsored by the ICSSR, New Delhi.

Prof Pritam Singh, Emeritus Professor of Economics, Oxford Brookes Business School, UK, delivered the keynote address.

Prof Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Professor of Eminence, GNDU, Amritsar, Prof Sanjay Kaushik, Dean, College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Dr Davinder Kumar Madaan, Professor of Economics and Head, School of Social Sciences, Punjabi University, Patiala, also spoke on the occasion.