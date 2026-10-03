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Home / Chandigarh / Two-day SJOBA rally starts today, to test speed, precision

Two-day SJOBA rally starts today, to test speed, precision

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Participants during a ceremonial flag-off of the Hero SJOBA TSD Rally-2026 at St John’s High School. The ceremony was preceded by a Super Special Stage.
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The ceremonial flag-off of the Hero St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) Rally-2026 was held at St John’s High School here.

SJOBA president Nikhil Deep Singh Jaspal and other senior members of the association flagged off the rally, which is being organised under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

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The rally will officially start from Doaba Group of Colleges on October 3 and conclude the next day. A total of 35 cars and 15 motorcycles are participating in the event.

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The flag-off ceremony was preceded by a super special stage during which motorists showcased their driving skills and the capability of their vehicles, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Clerk of the Course SPS Ghai said the TSD format tested navigation, precision, time management and coordination between drivers and co-drivers.

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The rally will feature its first-ever night stage and new routes across Punjab, covering parts of Mohali, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur and Garhshankar.

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