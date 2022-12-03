Two-day sports meet kicks off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

A two-day sports meet began at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, here today with much enthusiasm. Director School Education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest declared the meet open by releasing colourful balloons in the air followed by an enthralling cultural programme by students. The event formally commenced with the march past by all four houses of the school — Daffodil, Rose, Lily and Pansy. A mass drill was also presented by the students, which left the spectators spellbound. Yoga students also put up a grand show.

The school playground was decorated tastefully where a number of events such as races (100m, 200m, relay race), slow cycling, sack race, three-legged race and tug-of-war were held for boys and girls.

The participants displayed exemplary sportsmanship and discipline while competing with their fellow participants.

Ramandeep Kaur, Neena Rastogi and other high officials also graced the occasion. Principal of the school Bhavneet Kaur appreciated the efforts by students and staff members for making the event successful.