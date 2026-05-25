Two-day The Tribune Edu Expo concludes in Chandigarh

Curtains came down on the 5th edition of The Tribune Edu Expo, powered by Chitkara University, with region’s leading educational and banking institutions guiding hundreds of students towards a secure future.

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The event was held at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 here.

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During the two-day event, more than 1,000 students registered themselves and attended various sessions. On the concluding day, over 350 students were awarded appreciation certificates for excelling in academics.

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Leading educational institutions — including Chitkara University, Amity University, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (Landran), Graphic Era, Dronacharya IAS Group, ICFAI University, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh University (Gharuan), NMIMS Chandigarh, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, HitBullsEye (Sector 34), Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions (Dera Bassi), ASBASJSM COP BELLA and EDULAND — participated in the event.

Leading banking institutions, including Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank, also took part in it.

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Students interacted with representatives of participating institutions and also attended counselling sessions conducetd by Aadi Garg and Cdr (retd) Jagmohan S Bhogal.

“It’s really encouraging to see the effort put in by The Tribune Publications for honouring and guiding the future of the nation. From counselling sessions to expert interactions, the event saw professionals rising as the guiding force for a brighter future for young students. I must congratulate The Tribune Publications and the organising teams for this successful event,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

“The counselling sessions were the main highlight of the event, where the students were informed about what and how to pick the subjects. The event not only served as a guidance platform, but also acted as an information platform for the students,” said Pritish, a student of a local school.

The Tribune — the most trusted, credible and No.1 English newspaper of North India —had earlier successfully organised Education Expos in 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025 in Chandigarh.

Recently, a similar event organised by The Tribune in Shimla attracted a huge footfall, with schoolchildren exploring college options.

“It was a unique opportunity for the attendees to explore different education programmes, learn about career options and connect with experts. Such events provide students with valuable insights from experts,” said Shivam, a college student.

On Saturday, Punjab Education Secretary Sonali Giri inaugurated the event.