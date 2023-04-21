Two-day water conclave in Panchkula from April 26

Panchkula, April 20
Under the aegis of the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department and the Haryana Water Resources Authority, a two-day Water Conclave-2023 will be organised at the PWD Rest House here on April 26 and 27.
Devender Singh, Advisor (Irrigation) to CM and Chairperson of Haryana Water Resources Authority, informed that Haryana CM Manohar Lal would inaugurate the conclave. Devendra Singh said about 200 participants, including subject experts and officials from various government departments, would participate in the conclave.
